Multiple San Francisco police officers are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was found unresponsive in a stairwell at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday morning.

Using the combination of CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED), the officers were able to restore life to the 38-year-old woman, according to the police department.

"I am very proud of our Airport Bureau officers," San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott said in a statement. "I can say without hesitation that because of their training and swift response, a life was saved. These officers exemplify what it means to be one of San Francisco's Finest."

The life-saving rescue began just after 7 a.m. Wednesday when an airport employee alerted Sgt. Bobby Cheung that a person was unresponsive in a nearby stairwell, according to police.

Cheung found the woman, who didn't have a pulse, on the ground, according to police. He initiated CPR and called for an AED.

Officers Ryan Mariano and Christopher Giles rushed to the scene with an AED, police said. The officers took turns performing CPR while the AED was utilized.

Sgt. Mark Yesitis and Officer James Trail also responded to the scene and helped perform CPR, according to police.

The woman eventually started to blink her eyes and squeeze one of the officer's hands, according to police. The officers stopped CPR and situated the woman in a position to recover while medical personnel made their way to the scene.