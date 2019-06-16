2 Injured in Caldecott Tunnel Shooting - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
2 Injured in Caldecott Tunnel Shooting

By Bay City News

Published Jun 16, 2019 at 9:36 PM | Updated at 11:49 PM PDT on Jun 17, 2019

    California Highway Patrol officials now say a second person suffered injuries in a shooting inside the Caldecott Tunnel between Oakland and Moraga on Sunday evening.

    The driver of a vehicle heading west on state Highway 24 through the fourth bore of the tunnel was shot in the head by someone in another vehicle around 7:50 p.m., according to the CHP.

    CHP officials initially said a passenger in the vehicle was not hit, but CHP Officer Kris Borer said Monday morning that the passenger suffered graze wounds but did not require hospitalization. An update on the driver's condition was not immediately available.

    The shooter remains at large and CHP officers have not found the suspect vehicle, described only as possibly white in color.

    The shooting prompted the closure of the fourth bore for nearly three hours. The lanes reopened by about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CHP's help line at (707) 917-4491.

    Copyright Bay City News
