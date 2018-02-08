Police shot and wounded a "dangerous fugitive" in Antioch on Thursday evening, according to the Antioch Police Department.

The shooting occurred at about 5:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Golf Course Road, police said. As they attempted to take him into custody, at least one officer fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect, police said.

The man, who is wanted by multiple agencies, was taken to an area hospital, and his condition is unknown, police said. None of the involved officers was injured.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

The case is being jointly investigated along with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.