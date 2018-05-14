Police at Sonoma State University responded to reports of a fatal stabbing on campus Sunday, university officials said. Pete Suratos reports.

Officials on Monday are slated to provide an update following a stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus that left a "college-aged" male dead.

A suspect of similar age was detained following the stabbing, which occurred in the Sauvignon Village residential community, according to Sonoma State University police.

Sonoma State University police learned at approximately 5:53 p.m. Sunday that a male had been stabbed at the residential community. At roughly 6:06 p.m., the victim was determined to be dead.

Police stated on Sunday that they did not know at that time if the victim and suspect are students at the university. Students interviewed at the scene told NBC Bay Area they believe the victim was a student.

The homicide is the first on the campus in the 57-year history of Sonoma State University.



Students at Sonoma State are preparing for final exams this week. Grief counselors were on campus to assist students.

The update on the investigation is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. in front of the Sonoma State University Police Department.