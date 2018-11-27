Pursuit Ends With Deadly Crash in San Pablo

Officials on Tuesday are investigating a pursuit that ended with a deadly crash in San Pablo, according to the California Highway Patrol and police. Pete Suratos reports.

Officials on Tuesday are investigating a pursuit that ended with a deadly crash in San Pablo, according to the California Highway Patrol and police.

The investigation is taking place in the area of San Pablo and Lovegrove avenues in the East Bay city, police said.

The CHP confirmed that authorities with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office were chasing someone before the crash occurred.

A stretch of San Pablo Avenue between 23rd Street and Broadway Avenue will be closed "for an extended period of time," according to police.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Further information was not available.