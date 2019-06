NBC Washington

State Route 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard, is closed in both directions early Wednesday morning as the San Mateo Sheriff's Office investigate the second reported homicide in the area this week.

Investigators say the homicide may be linked to that of 32-year-old Pacifica resident Abdulmalek Nagi Nasher who's body was found on the side of a road in the hills of San Mateo County late Monday night.

One person is in custody, deputies said.

No additional information was immediately available.

