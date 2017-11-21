BART is heading to downtown San Jose, but it is not exactly clear how it will get there.

The decision that has yet to be made is whether or not the underground tunnels will look like current BART stations or something new.

Officials are considering either a single-bore design — deeper underground tunnel with trains running above and below of each other — or a double-bore design —wider underground tunnel with trains running parallel to each other.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority favors the single bore option, arguing that it would be less disruptive to businesses during construction. The option is not used as often, and the costs are less predictable, according to the Mercury News.

VTA and BART have agreed to a peer review by agencies with rail operation, safety and maintenance experience. That panel did not favor VTA's single-bore option.

A final decision is expected in January.