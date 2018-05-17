Brush Fire Near Hwy 101 Closes SB Ramps in Redwood City

A large brush fire near Highway 101 in Redwood City forced officials to close the southbound ramp Thursday afternoon.

Redwood City police said to avoid the area of Woodside Road as officials worked to put out the fire.

Woodside off ramp from southbound 101 is expected to reopen around 4 p.m. and the Woodside on-ramps will be closed for at least another 2 hours, according to California Highway Patrol of Redwood City.



Videos posted to social media showed large white plume of smoke coming out of the side of the highway, with trees and bushes burning along the road.

No other information was immediately available.

Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.