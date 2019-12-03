Public Input Sought on Proposed Toll Changes for East Bay Express Lanes

Express lanes are coming to stretches of Interstate 880 in the East Bay late next summer, but specific details regarding tolling still need to be ironed out.

On the southbound side of Interstate 880, the express lane will stretch 25 miles from Hegenberger Road in Oakland to Dixon Landing Road in Milpitas. On the northbound side, the express lane will stretch 20 miles from Dixon Landing to Lewelling Boulevard in San Leandro.

But before the express lanes open and change the commute through several East Bay cities, officials have to finalize how the tolling will work.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is asking the public to weigh in on proposed express lane toll policy changes, which would impact the future Interstate 880 express lanes as well as the current Interstate 680 express lanes in Contra Costa County. Issues under consideration include finalizing minimum toll amounts and installing scaled tolls.

People can learn more about the express lanes and the proposed toll changes by checking out an online open house or attending two public open houses. The first public open house is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Kennedy Community Center in Union City. The second open house is slated for 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the San Lorenzo Public Library.