Oh, Deer! Animal Hops In and Out of SJ Backyards

A deer has been roaming around a San Jose neighborhood, jumping in and out of backyards for two weeks now. The neighborhood is south of the Highway 85 and 101 interchange, by Coyote Creek. A woman who lives nearby said kids have been spotted chasing the animal around. The resident is worried the deer will become aggressive. Animal Control officials said since the deer is healthy, crews will not take the animal away. (Published 3 hours ago)

A deer has been roaming around a San Jose neighborhood, jumping in and out of backyards for two weeks now. The neighborhood is south of the Highway 85... See More