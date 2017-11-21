NBC 7

A chase and shootout involving California Highway Patrol officers and two suspects in Stockton late Tuesday resulted in one arrest, according to the CHP.

Sources told NBC Bay Area the pair may be the same two men who escaped from a Santa Clara County courthouse in Palo Alto two weeks ago, but authorities did not confirm the identities of the suspects.

At about 5:15 p.m., CHP units attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 south of Eight Mile Road. A short chase ensued onto southbound Trinity Parkway, where the driver exited, ran into a Walmart store and was later apprehended, the CHP said.

The passenger fled in the vehicle on southbound Trinity Parkway, where an officer fired shots just south of McAuliffe Road, the CHP said.

The suspect continued to flee in the vehicle on northbound Trinity Parkway.

No further details were available.