Two Dead, One Wounded in Shooting Near Daly City: Sheriff's Official

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 9:37 PM PST on Feb 25, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    One Dead, Two Wounded in Shooting Near Daly City

    Three people were shot, one fatally, in Broadmoor, near Daly City, late Sunday night, and a suspect was still at large, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018)

    Three people were shot, two fatally, in Broadmoor, near Daly City, late Sunday night, and a suspect was still at large, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

    The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Villa Street in unincorporated Broadmoor, sheriff's officials said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. One of the two injured victims later died, officials said.

    San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies and Broadmoor police were searching for a suspect or suspects late Sunday night, sheriff's officials said.

    A clerk at the Quick Pick Market and Deli down the street said he heard the gunshots and saw a lot of police activity, adding that authorities have closed down the intersection of Villa and Hillside Boulevard.

    No further details were available.

