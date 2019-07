San Francisco police investigate a shooting that left one dead and one in critical condition in Bayview. (July 9, 2019)

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Tuesday in the Bayview area.

The shooting, which occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jenning Street, left one of two male victims dead at the scene and another in critical condition, police said.

No other information was immediately available.