1 Injured in Santa Cruz Mountains Shooting; Suspect at Large

One man was injured in a shooting near the summit of the Santa Cruz Mountains Tuesday night, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened sometime before 10:17 p.m. in the area of Summit Road and Highway 17 in unincorporated Los Gatos, according to the sheriff's office. The 33-year-old man suffered at least one gunshot wound. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The person who reported the shooting said they heard two people arguing outside of their vehicles before what sounded like a gunshot, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, who was described as a man possibly in his 30s, ditched the scene and is still at large, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500 or the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.