One person was killed after a car believed to be carrying five people crashed in Alameda County late Wednesday, and the California Highway Patrol believes alcohol played a role in wreck.

One person was killed after a car believed to be carrying five people crashed in Alameda County late Wednesday, and the California Highway Patrol suspects that alcohol played a role in wreck.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred just before midnight along the westbound direction of Stanley Boulevard near Isabel Avenue, according to CHP Sgt. Brett Cochran.

The car was believed to be speeding when it lost control, drove off the roadway and overturned, Cochran said.

One female was completely ejected from the vehicle, Cochran said. Another female was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. It is not clear if the three other people were hurt.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash because alcohol was found in the car, Cochran said.

Further information was not available.