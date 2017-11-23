Alcohol Suspected to Have Played Role in Fatal Alameda County Crash: CHP - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Alcohol Suspected to Have Played Role in Fatal Alameda County Crash: CHP

By Brendan Weber

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    One person was killed after a car believed to be carrying five people crashed in Alameda County late Wednesday, and the California Highway Patrol believes alcohol played a role in wreck.

    (Published 54 minutes ago)

    One person was killed after a car believed to be carrying five people crashed in Alameda County late Wednesday, and the California Highway Patrol suspects that alcohol played a role in wreck.

    The solo-vehicle crash occurred just before midnight along the westbound direction of Stanley Boulevard near Isabel Avenue, according to CHP Sgt. Brett Cochran.

    The car was believed to be speeding when it lost control, drove off the roadway and overturned, Cochran said.

    One female was completely ejected from the vehicle, Cochran said. Another female was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. It is not clear if the three other people were hurt.

    Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash because alcohol was found in the car, Cochran said.

    Further information was not available.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices