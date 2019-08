A man was found dead after a hit-and-run crash near San Jose State University (Published 44 minutes ago)

A man has been confirmed dead after a hit-and-run vehicular accident in San Jose, police said.

The incident happened early Thursday at around 2:45 a.m. on 4th and San Fernando Street in San Jose near San Jose State University.

The Valley Transportation Authority sent a service alert notifying commuters that several routes are being rerouted due to the accident.

Below are the VTA routes that will change throughout the morning:

• Route 72 and 73 SOUTHBOUND: From San Fernando, L/3rd, R/Santa Clara, R/7th, L/San Fernando to reg route

• Route 72 and 73 NORTHBOUND: From San Fernando, R/6th, L/Santa Clara, L/2nd, R/San Fernando to reg route

• 63 NORTHBOUND: From San Fernando, L/3rd, R/Santa Clara to reg route

• 63 SOUTHBOUND: San Fernando, R/6th, L/Santa Clara, L/2nd, R/San Fernando to reg route

• 64 NORTHBOUND: From San Fernando, L/3rd, R/Santa Clara to reg route

• 64 SOUTHBOUND: From San Fernando, R/6th, L/Santa Clara, L/2nd, R/San Fernando to reg route

• 65 NORTHBOUND: From San Fernando, L/3rd, R/Santa Clara, L/6th to reg route

• 65 SOUTHBOUND: San Fernando, R/6th, L/Santa Clara, L/4th, R/San Fernando to reg route

• 81 EASTBOUND: From San Fernando, L/3rd, R/Santa Clara to reg route

• 81 WESTBOUND: San Fernando, R/6th, L/Santa Clara, L/2nd, R/San Fernando to reg route

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.