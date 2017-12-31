One Person Killed in Fiery Crash in Santa Rosa - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

One Person Killed in Fiery Crash in Santa Rosa

By Bay City News

Published at 9:08 PM PST on Dec 31, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Officer Camilleri's Wife Receives His CHP Badge
    Santa Rosa PD
    The aftermath of a fatal solo crash early Sunday in Santa Rosa. (Dec. 31, 2017)

    A person died early Sunday morning in a fiery traffic crash in Santa Rosa, police said.

    Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to Santa Rosa and Barham avenues after someone called and said a vehicle was on fire in the middle of the road.

    Police said when their officers arrived they saw a silver 2016 Dodge Charger engulfed in flames. Witnesses told police that the Dodge was traveling south on Santa Rosa Avenue when it went over a curb on the southwest corner of the intersection and hit a traffic signal pole and a tree.

    Police said one witness told them that the Dodge was on fire before it stopped moving.

    The only occupant of the vehicle died. Police said the person has not been identified.

    Police said they do not know whether speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Jeff Woods of the Police Department's traffic bureau at (707) 543-3636.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices