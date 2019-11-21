Online Security Experts Warn of New Dangerous Malware - NBC Bay Area
Online Security Experts Warn of New Dangerous Malware

Published 58 minutes ago

    Computer users all over the world are in danger of having their machines attacked by a new cyber crook.

    They are using a new type of malware that's been discovered in the Bay Area and security experts say it's a strong one capable of taking over your computer and holding it for ransom.

    The warning is going out to companies as a new strain of malware just in time to hit holiday shoppers.

    Nir Gaist at Santa Clara-based Nyotron discovered what is being called "Rip-Lace."

