Online Security Experts Warn of New Dangerous Malware

Computer users all over the world are in danger of having their machines attacked by a new cyber crook. Scott Budman reports.

They are using a new type of malware that's been discovered in the Bay Area and security experts say it's a strong one capable of taking over your computer and holding it for ransom.

The warning is going out to companies as a new strain of malware just in time to hit holiday shoppers.

Nir Gaist at Santa Clara-based Nyotron discovered what is being called "Rip-Lace."

