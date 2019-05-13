"Operation Redwood" in San Jose led to eight arrests and several guns recovered, police say. (May 13, 2019)

A South Bay community that has seen more than its share of gun violence is now safe.

That's the message from the FBI after a sting operation dubbed "Operation Redwood" rounded up several people they call violent suspects. The sting was centered in San Jose's Seven Trees Community, not far from that shootout last Thursday at the Vietnamese cafe.

In all, police confiscated several guns, including an assault rifle and a machine gun. They also arrested eight people, including an accused murderer.

Operation Redwood also shut down what is being called a so-called honey lab -- an exceptionally dangerous makeshift lab used to make a drug called wax.

Several months ago, a prosecutor began creating a map showing hot spots tracking gun crime in San Jose. A majority of logged locations are concentrated in the city's Seven Trees neighborhood.

"For as long as long as I've lived here, gun violence has been an every day reality," said Jonathan Velasquez, who serves as president for the Seven Trees Neighborhood Association.

Velasquez is glad police moved in with Operation Redwood.

"Every gun that we take off the streets reduces the chances of those types of shootings," SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia said.

The operation also involved probation parole and sheriff's deputies. The FBI also said they have a message for any would-be criminal in Seven Trees: expect to be looking over your shoulder.