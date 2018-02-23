Optimistic Homeowner Tries to Sell Sinking Millennium Tower Condo in SF for Almost Double What He Paid - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Optimistic Homeowner Tries to Sell Sinking Millennium Tower Condo in SF for Almost Double What He Paid

By Diana San Juan

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

3 to Watch: Red Gerard Goes for Bookend Gold
3 to Watch: Red Gerard Goes for Bookend Gold
3 to Watch: Red Gerard Goes for Bookend Gold

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		13141037
    2
    Canada    		108927
    3
    Germany    		137626
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Do I Need a New Mattress?
    Getty Images
    File image of the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower in San Francisco.

    The sinking and tilting of the 58-story Millennium Tower in San Francisco has caused great losses for most of its residents who see themselves forced to sell their multi-million dollar condos at an average loss of $320,000, Business Insider reports.

    One optimistic seller, however, listed his 2,706 square foot, two-bedroom, three-bath unit for $5.6 million, almost double what he paid for it back in 2008 at $3.23 million.

    The residence offers 180-degree views, spanning 40 miles from the North Bay, Richmond-San Rafal Bridge and Sausalito to Potrero, Burlingame and the South Bay.

    Thought this might seem like an oddity to many, the owner of unit 55A might have made a good choice as the city is working on repairing the tower.

    In January, crews launched a $9 million exploratory drilling project to evaluate a planned fix for the sinking and tilting structure.

    According to SF Gate, the broker of apartment 55A says the owner lives in the East Coast and has only spent a few days in his condo in San Francisco. However, he claims he invested a lot of money in the interior design and renovation of the property and would like to see a profit.

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > Zagitova Wins Figure Skating Gold, Edges Medvedeva
    > Karen Chen Frustrated, Disappointed With Olympic Results
    > Mirai Nagasu Overcome With Tears, Joy Despite Solo Struggles
    > Karen Chen Falters in Free Skate
    > Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir to Host Olympics Closing Ceremony
    Viral Moments:
    > Garlic Girls: South Korean Curler Strikes Gold, Becomes Meme
    > Try Not to Laugh at Maame Biney's Bad Jokes
    > Curling Gets the K-Pop Treatment
    > Who Runs Team USA? Women
    > Incredible Call Perfectly Captures Diggins' Historic Moment
    Must-See Photos/Video:
    David Wise Celebrates With Kids, Wife: 'You Won!'
    > Kevin Rolland Takes Terrifying Spill in Men's Halfpipe
    > This Is What Karen Chen Does Before Every Performance
    #ColdPeopleOfPyeongChang: Fans Battle Frigid Temperatures
    > Squaw Valley: Home of Olympians and Medalists
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Bowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe Youth
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater
    > Meet Bay Area Bobsledder Nick Cunningham
    > Where's Garvin? Tracking Our Intrepid Reporter's Adventures

     

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices