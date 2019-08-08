Oracle Logo Taken Down From Oakland's Oracle Arena - NBC Bay Area
Oracle Logo Taken Down From Oakland's Oracle Arena

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 18 minutes ago

    The "Oracle" logo was seen being removed at Oakland's Oracle Arena on Thursday. (Aug. 8, 2019)

    The "Oracle" logo was seen being removed Thursday afternoon at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

    No other information was immediately available, but Golden State Warriors fans took to social media to officially mark the end of an era.

    The arena, affectionately dubbed by fans as "Roaracle," will no longer be home to the Warriors. The team next season will start playing in its new home at the Chase Center in San Francisco's Mission Bay.

    NBC Bay Area has reached out to Oracle Arena and the Oakland Coliseum Authority for more information.

    Updates to come.

