Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda waves to fans prior to the San Francisco Giants' baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A few days after a cardiac incident put Orlando Cepeda in the hospital, the Giants released a statement with the first bit of positive news. The Giants said Cepeda has shown "major signs of improvement."

"The Cepeda Family would like to thank the baseball family for its concern and well wishes for Orlando," the statement said. "We are pleased to report that Orlando continues to make significant progress every day and is showing major signs of improvement. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

Cepeda was hospitalized last Monday after an incident at a golf course in Fairfield. There was significant concern within the organization last week, but team officials have been slightly more optimistic in recent days.

Cepeda, 80, spent nine seasons of his career with the Giants and made six All-Star teams. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1999.