Other Victims Cry Foul After PD Response to A-Rod Burglary

On Sunday night, baseball great Alex Rodriguez became the latest victim of San Francisco’s most common crime. But his case got a very uncommon response from police, including a swarm of officers, an evidence team and a detective. And that has many other victims crying foul.

A-Rod lost half a million dollars in jewelry and electronics, according to sources. People on social media were having a field day with the break-in, the most common criticisms being swipes at A-Rod’s common sense as well as questions about why other victims didn’t receive the same treatment when their cars were broken into.

SFPD said anyone could have received the same treatment as A-Rod did.

