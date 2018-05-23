PHOTOS: The Best New Food Coming to Outside Lands

Tickets are still available for the 11th annual Outside Lands festival, which takes place from August 10-12 in Golden Gate Park. Restaurants, food trucks, wineries and more comprise the 83 different food and drink vendors which are spread out across the grounds (and collectively called A Taste of the Bay Area) and in theme areas such as Beer Lands, Wine Lands and Cheese Lands, with even more food and entertainment collaborations are still to be announced on the GastroMagic stage. Festival regulars will see the return of Outside Lands snack staples such as Rich Table's porcini doughnuts with raclette cheese, Azalina's peanut tofu nachos, The Japanese Pantry's spicy tater tots, Charles Chocolates' brownie hot fudge sundaes and Humphry Slocombe's bourbon Coke floats. They'll also be able to consider 16 new vendors between the all-access and VIP areas. Below, some expected highlights from the new additions to the weekend.