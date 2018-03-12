Overturned Big-Rig Closes Highway 121 in Both Directions

An overturned big-rig closed both directions of state Highway 121 in unincorporated Napa County on Monday afternoon, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash was reported at 3:35 p.m. at Highway 121 just north of Wooden Valley Road.

A big-rig carrying 20 tons of dirt overturned, CHP officials said.

Napa County sheriff's officials said Highway 121 will be closed until about 6 or 7 p.m. and they're asking drivers to use other routes.

A Sig-alert was issued at 4:01 p.m. because of the closure.