Overturned Big-Rig Shuts Down NB 101 in San Francisco: CHP

A big-rig overturned on Highway 101 in San Francisco, spilling debris and snarling traffic as the evening commute was just starting, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on a northbound 101 over pass at Bryant Street, and authorities were asking people to avoid the area, as debris from the spill also was falling on streets below.

All northbound 101 lanes were blocked at Ninth Street, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert at about 4 p.m.

The CHP said the closure could be up to four hours.

No further details were immediately available.