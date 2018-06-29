Multiple Vehicle Accident on WB 580 in Livermore; Minor Injuries Reported - NBC Bay Area
Multiple Vehicle Accident on WB 580 in Livermore; Minor Injuries Reported

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    RAW: Big Rig Blocks WB 580 in Livermore

    An overturned big rig on westbound 580 in Livermore has caused a headache for Friday morning commuters.

    The accident involved eight vehicles, including an overturned big rig, and officials reported minor injuries. No one was transported to the hospital, according to officials.

    The big rig has a broken axle, requiring a heavy duty tow which takes extra time.

    Express lanes one through four were initially blocked, leaving only the slow fifth lane open to commuters coming from the East Bay. The right two lanes have sinced been opened.

