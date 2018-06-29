An overturned big rig on westbound 580 in Livermore has caused a headache for Friday morning commuters.

The accident involved eight vehicles, including an overturned big rig, and officials reported minor injuries. No one was transported to the hospital, according to officials.

The big rig has a broken axle, requiring a heavy duty tow which takes extra time.

Express lanes one through four were initially blocked, leaving only the slow fifth lane open to commuters coming from the East Bay. The right two lanes have sinced been opened.

