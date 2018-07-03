Overturned Trailer Blocks Lanes on Dumbarton Bridge

An overturned trailer blocked several eastbound lanes Tuesday afternoon on the Dumbarton Bridge, prompting major traffic delays and the California Highway Patrol to issue a Sig Alert.
No other information was immediately available.
Overturned Tractor Trailer on Eastbound CA-84 on Dumbarton Bridge - Midspan in Fremont. Right Lanes Blocked.https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) July 3, 2018
Here's a look at the traffic backup eastbound on Dumbarton Bridge due to overturned trailer. https://t.co/91jPiFm12bpic.twitter.com/1G4p374pt2
— Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) July 3, 2018