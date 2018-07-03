Overturned Trailer Blocks Lanes on Dumbarton Bridge - NBC Bay Area
Overturned Trailer Blocks Lanes on Dumbarton Bridge

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 43 minutes ago

    An overturned trailer blocks eastbound lanes on the Dumbarton Bridge. (July 3, 2018)

    An overturned trailer blocked several eastbound lanes Tuesday afternoon on the Dumbarton Bridge, prompting major traffic delays and the California Highway Patrol to issue a Sig Alert.

    No other information was immediately available.

