PG&E to Add 7,500 EV Chargers in NorCal by 2020

More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Northern California. It's a new program that PG&E is launching to help people ditch those gas guzzlers for electric cars. Stations will be installed at condos, apartment buildings and businesses. Fifteen percent of new charging stations will be in "disadvantaged communities." Remember California has big goals to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020. (Published Thursday, Jan 18, 2018)

