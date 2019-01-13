PG&E CEO Geisha Williams Steps Down

The chief executive for PG&E has stepped down, and the utility said its board of directors is searching for a new CEO, according to a company announcement Sunday.

Geisha Williams resigned from her position as CEO and was replaced on an interim basis by Executive Vice President and General Counsel John Simon, PG&E said.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Geisha for her service and her tireless commitment to our employees and the 16 million Californians we serve," Richard C. Kelly, chair of the Board of PG&E Corp., said in a statement. "While we are making progress as a company in safety and other areas, the Board recognizes the tremendous challenges PG&E continues to face. We believe John is the right interim leader for the company while we work to identify a new CEO. Our search is focused on extensive operational and safety expertise, and the Board is committed to further change at PG&E."

PG&E is being investigated for its role in multiple deadly wildfires across California. The company's stock has plummeted in recent months and there have been reports it was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Simon has been with PG&E since 2007, holding several senior positions.

"While the Board conducts its CEO search, our priority will be keeping the company focused on further improving safety while continuing to provide reliable service to our customers," Simon said in a statement.

Williams resigned from the boards of both the holding company and the utility, PG&E said.