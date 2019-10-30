PG&E crews were in the North Bay Tuesday preparing for a power shutoff in Napa and Sonoma counties. (Sept. 24, 2019)

Due favorable weather conditions PG&E did not shut off power to Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties Tuesday night, as the utility originally said it would, and according to PG&E officials no additional shutoffs are reportedly set to take place at this time.

The weather all clear has also been given for Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama and Trinity counties, where shutoffs are also no longer planned.

Dry, gusty winds were in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday which had been expected to impact customers in eight of the Bay Area's nine counties, according to PG&E.

Many customers across the Bay Area remained in the dark after a massive planned outage this past weekend, and the cancelation of Tuesday's planned outages does not impact those customers.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced PG&E would be offering rebates to customers impacted by the outages.