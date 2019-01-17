PG&E Crews Work to Restore Power Following Storm Outages

Nearly 300,000 PG&E customers were left in the dark all over the Bay Area Wednesday and as the storm subsides, crews kept busy Thursday repairing failed lines.

In the North Bay, hundreds of customers are still in the dark and crews are working to repair underground equipment failure in San Anselmo, taking up a lane on Red Hill Avenue, snarling traffic.

"I feel sorry for them they are making tick marks of all the people yelling at them as they drove by," said Terry Dill.

Dill was not one of the angry residents, crews were working to get his lights back on.

"It did come on from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. this morning," said Dill. "They patched it freezer and fridge had a chance to come on again."

Mill Valley resident Karen Donohue’s power went out around 10 a.m. Thursday when a pole on Reed Boulevard broke. She worries about losing a refrigerator full of food.

"I'm concerned about food in the fridge and freezer keeping it closed up don't want to lose food," she said.

PG&E crews however told the power won’t be back until 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.