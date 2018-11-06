PG&E May Shut Off Power in Some Areas Due to Fire Danger - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Gavin Newsom Wins Governor's Race
logo_bay_2x

North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

PG&E May Shut Off Power in Some Areas Due to Fire Danger

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    PG&E May Shut Off Power in Some Areas Due to Fire Danger
    NBC Bay Area
    File image of PG&E crews inspecting power lines and restoring power in the North Bay. (Oct. 16, 2018)

    Extreme fire danger conditions coupled with a Red Flag warning from the National Weather Service has prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Company to warn customers it may proactively turn off power starting Thursday.

    The communities PG&E has warned of possible outages for safety are:

     

    • Butte County
    • Lake County
    • Napa County
    • Nevada County
    • Placer County
    • Plumas County
    • Sierra County
    • Sonoma County
    • Yuba County

     

    “We know how much our customers rely on electric service and the impacts these events can have on our customers, their families and communities. We will only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety and as a last resort during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire,” Pat Hogan, PG&E's senior vice president of electric operations, said in a statement.

    No other information was immediately available.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices