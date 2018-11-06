PG&E May Shut Off Power in Some Areas Due to Fire Danger

File image of PG&E crews inspecting power lines and restoring power in the North Bay. (Oct. 16, 2018)

Extreme fire danger conditions coupled with a Red Flag warning from the National Weather Service has prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Company to warn customers it may proactively turn off power starting Thursday.

The communities PG&E has warned of possible outages for safety are:

Butte County

Lake County

Napa County

Nevada County

Placer County

Plumas County

Sierra County

Sonoma County

Yuba County

“We know how much our customers rely on electric service and the impacts these events can have on our customers, their families and communities. We will only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety and as a last resort during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire,” Pat Hogan, PG&E's senior vice president of electric operations, said in a statement.

No other information was immediately available.