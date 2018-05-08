PG&E Opens Wildfire Response Center in San Francisco

PG&E workers work to repair power lines in the Coffey Park neighborhood following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on October 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company opened a wildfire response center in its headquarters in San Francisco seven months after the disastrous North Bay fires.

The utility company says the room will be the nerve center for responding to wildfires anywhere in the company’s service area.

"As we monitor fire risk throughout our service territory this is where key decisions are going to be made," said Pat Hogan, PG&E’s vice president of electrical operations.

One of the key decisions to be made is when to preemptively turn off power to a community in order to prevent windblown wires from sparking.

An investigation to determine whether PG&E lines sparked some of the most destructive fires in California history is underway.