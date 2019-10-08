As a precautionary measure, PG&E plans to turn off power to 800,000 customers in parts of several Bay Area counties due to fire danger alert.
The power shutoff is expected to begin early Wednesday, just after midnight.
To support customers in said areas, PG&E will open community resource centers throughout the Bay Area to assist customers beginning on Wedensday, Oct. 9 at 8 a.m.
The centers will remain open during daylight hours only and will provide bottle water, electronic-device charging, air-conditioned seating and restrooms.
You can find an address for each community resource center below:
- Butte County, Oroville - Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965
- Butte County, Magalia - 14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954
- El Dorado, Placerville - El Dorado Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667
- Lake County, Clear Lake - Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422
- Napa County, Napa - 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
- Napa County, Calistoga - Calistoga Fairgrounds - 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515
- Santa Clara, San Jose - Avaya Stadium, 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110
- Nevada, Grass Valley - Sierra College Grass Valley, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945
- Contra Costa, San Ramon - Bishop Ranch Parking Lot, 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
- Calaveras, Arnold - Meadowmont Shopping Center, 2182 Hwy 4, Arnold 95223
- San Mateo, Half Moon Bay - Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St, Half Moon Bay 94019
- Placer, Auburn - Gold County Fairgrounds, 1273 High Street Auburn 95603
- Shasta, Tehama, Redding, Cottonwood, Red Bluff - Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding 96003
- Solano, Vacaville - Mission Church, 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687
- Sonoma, Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404
- Alameda, Oakland - Merritt College Lot B, Leona St, Oakland 94508
- Tuolumne, Sonora - Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370
- Santa Cruz, Aptos - Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003
- Amador, Pioneer - Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive Pioneer, 95666
- Mendocino, Ukiah - 1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482
- Yolo, Winters - Next to PG&E Gas Academy, Intersection of E. Grant Avenue and Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694
- Colusa, Glenn, Williams, Orland - 839 Newville Road, Orland 95963
- Mariposa, Coulterville - Coulterville Fire Dept. 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311
- Sierra, Sierra City - Loganville Campground parking lot, HWY 49, Sierra City 96125
- Stanislaus, Westley - Westley Hotel, 8615 CA-33, Wesley 95387
- Plumas, La Porte - 2140 Main St. La Porte 95981
- El Dorado, El Dorado Hills - Rolling Hills Christian Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762
- Yuba, Oregon House - 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962