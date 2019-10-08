Close-up of cellphone displaying alert from utility Pacific Gas and Electric (PGE) warning of an unprecedented Public Safety Power Shutoff, or planned power outage to reduce wildfire risk, which would leave much of the San Francisco Bay Area without electrical power, San Ramon, California, October 8, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

As a precautionary measure, PG&E plans to turn off power to 800,000 customers in parts of several Bay Area counties due to fire danger alert.

The power shutoff is expected to begin early Wednesday, just after midnight.

To support customers in said areas, PG&E will open community resource centers throughout the Bay Area to assist customers beginning on Wedensday, Oct. 9 at 8 a.m.

The centers will remain open during daylight hours only and will provide bottle water, electronic-device charging, air-conditioned seating and restrooms.

You can find an address for each community resource center below: