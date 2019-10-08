PG&E Power Shutoffs: Here's How to Prepare

A PG&E public safety power shutoff could happen soon. Kris Sanchez explains what you should do to prepare.

PG&E could cut power in parts of several Bay Area counties later this week due to high fire danger.

The potential public safety power outages, which could start as early as Wednesday morning, could leave hundreds of thousands of customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma counties in the dark.

PG&E recommends that customers take the following steps to prepare for possible outages:

Confirm or update your contact information with PG&E

Create a safety plan with your loved ones

Have an emergency supply kit stocked and ready to go (supply kits should include items such as drinking water, nonperishable food, flashlights, portable chargers, first aid kits and cash, among others)

Make sure you have a fully-charged mobile phone and adequate backup power available

For those people with generators, make sure they are ready to work properly and safely

Have a battery-powered or crank radio on hand

Make sure you have enough batteries to power various devices you may need to use

Have cash, including small bills, on hand

Make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas

Know how to manually open your garage door or any other doors that use electricity

If you live or work in a building that requires electronic key access, speak with your building manager to figure out how they will handle an outage