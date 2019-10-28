PG&E Works to Restore Power; More Possible Outages Looming

As PG&E works to restore power following a massive weekend outage affecting hundreds of thousands of customers across Northern California, the utility is warning that it could once again shut off power on Tuesday.

Crews on Monday plan to conduct safety inspections and work on restoring power only after the weather "all clear" signal is given. An "all clear" signal was issued Sunday in the northern Sierras and along the Northern California coast, allowing PG&E to restore power to more than 30,000 customers, according to the utility.

It is unclear when PG&E will restore power to the rest of the roughly 940,000 customers who had their power shut off over the weekend. PG&E warned that restoration could take more time and require additional resources due to potential line damage caused by hurricane-force wind gusts recorded during the weekend wind event.

While crews work to turn the lights back on, PG&E officials continue to monitor another round of strong winds that could trigger a potential public safety power shutoff (PSPS) beginning Tuesday. The widespread blackouts could impact customers in about 35 counties, including counties in the Bay Area.

"PG&E will make every effort to restore power to as many customers as possible who are currently out of power due to the Oct. 26 PSPS," PG&E said in a statement. "However, due to the dynamic and changing weather conditions, and high fire risk, some customers who are currently out of power may remain out throughout the duration of the next potential PSPS event."