PG&E Warns of More Possible Outages This Weekend in Bay Area

PG&E has shut off power to roughly 179,000 customers in parts of 17 counties as dangerous fire weather sweeps across California. Kris Sanchez reports.

An extreme wind event forecasted this weekend may trigger another round of PG&E outages in the Bay Area.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson in a media briefing late Thursday said the possible next round of outages will likely impact the North Bay, Peninsula, East Bay, Sierra Foothills, Central Coast and Humboldt. PG&E officials said there is "growing confidence" the outages would take place Saturday and could last through Monday.

"We don't know yet exactly the footprint in those areas. What we know now are the general weather conditions -- widespread weather conditions," Johnson said.

In Contra Costa County, officials said outages are expected to start 10 p.m. Saturday and could last through Monday. PG&E estimates that 48,000 customers in the county could lose power. Contra Costa County officials expect the shutoff to impact over 120,000 residents.

The PG&E power shutoff event will affect large areas of the County, including Alamo, Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Canyon, Clayton, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Diablo, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Hercules, Kensington, Knightsen, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Port Costa, Richmond, Rodeo, San Pablo, San Ramon and Walnut Creek.

Meanwhile, PG&E crews on Thursday began restoring power to 179,000 customers across 17 counties after it shut off power due to dangerous fire weather.

The utility issued "all clears" earlier in the day in most impacted counties to allow crews to inspect equipment and lines before restoring power. PG&E expects all customers to be restored by Friday night or sooner, pending any damage found on the system.

PG&E late Thursday said 56,000 customers in the impacted areas were still without power.

The utility cut power to more than 2 million people across the Bay Area in rolling blackouts from Oct. 9-12, paralyzing parts of the region in what was the largest deliberate blackout in state history. Schools and universities canceled classes and many businesses were forced to close.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday addressed the outages and had some choice words about the utility.

"It is infuriating beyond words to live in a state as innovative and extraordinarily entreupeneural and capable as the state of California to be living in an environment where we are seeing this kind of disruption and these kinds of blackouts," Newsom said. "It's about decades of mismanagment. It's about focusing on shareholders and dividends over you and members of the public. It's a story about greed. And they need to be held accountable."

PG&E said the shutdowns are not about money.

The only goal "is to prevent a catastrophic wildfire," PG&E Bill Johnson said earlier in the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.