PG&E Workers Hailed as Heroes for Saving a Life in Marin Co.

Two PG&E workers are being hailed as heroes after they reportedly saved at least one life while on the clock Thursday night. Jean Elle reports.

Two PG&E workers are being hailed as heroes after they reportedly saved at least one life while on the clock Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol and the Marin County Fire Department said PG&E crews were repairing power lines and set up traffic control on Lucas Valley Road when drivers told them a drunk driver was passed out behind the wheel.

The two men went to check it out and the CHP said the driver got out of his car and fell 30 feet into Nicasio Creek.

"Saw individual fall down the embankment strike his head lying face down in the water," said Graham Groneman from Marin County Fire.

After the storms, the creek was flowing and the hillside was slippery. While emergency crews made their way to the rescue, Marin County Fire officials said those two workers jumped in and got the man out.

"The person was face down unconscious in the water if they didn't do that by the time we got there it probably wouldn't have been a positive outcome," Graham said.

William Medrano, 58, was taken to Marin General Hospital and was arrested for driving under the influence, CHP officials said.

The workers were credited with keeping a drunk driver off the road and for rescuing a stranger in need.

"They were pretty humble folks don't think they realized the difference they made on that call," Graham said.