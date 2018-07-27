 PHOTOS: Carr Fire in Shasta County Destroys Homes, Kills Two - NBC Bay Area
PHOTOS: Carr Fire in Shasta County Destroys Homes, Kills Two

By Kiki Intarasuwan

An explosive, fast-moving wildfire tore through several Northern California communities, killing two firefighters, destroying dozens of structures and sending terrified residents fleeing in miles-long traffic jams.

The Carr Fire's wind-driven flames swept through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River on Thursday and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people and the largest in the region.

Residents in the western part of Redding who had not been under evacuation orders were caught off guard and had to flee with little notice.

