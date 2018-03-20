Package Thieves Have San Ramon Neighborhood on High Alert

A rash of recent package thefts and car burglaries has an East Bay community on high alert. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Police in San Ramon say there have been several incidents in the Windemere Parkway area of the city. On March 16, home surveillance video captured package thieves as they drive up to a home, grab a box from a porch and load it into a car.

And the crimes have not been limited to packages. More surveillance footage shows a person testing a car door before walking away.

Police reminded neighbors to report any suspicious activity to the police department.



