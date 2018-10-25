Tesla, South Bay College to Offer Paid Automotive Training

Evergreen Valley College in San Jose is offering a 12-week program called Tesla Start, designed so graduates can work at a Tesla Service Center. (Oct. 25, 2018)

A new automotive program will be offered at Evergreen Valley College in San Jose starting in January to train Bay Area students in electric vehicle technology to prepare them for careers at Tesla, college officials said.

The program will be taught only at Evergreen Valley, according to officials with Tesla and the college.

The 12-week program called Tesla Start was designed so graduates can work at a Tesla Service Center. Graduates will be able to work at any service center in North America.

About 10 to 15 students will participate in each training session and will be paid for the training, college officials said.

Maniphone Dickerson, dean of business and workforce at Evergreen Valley College, said in a statement, "This partnership is vital to propel and prepare our students for a high demand and emerging occupation within the automotive industry."

College president Keith Aytch said in a statement, "Graduates of the Tesla Start program will leave EVC with the training and skills required to succeed in an industry that pays a living wage."