Pair of Bald Eagles Return to Nest at Milpitas School

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 10:50 PM PST on Jan 15, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    A South Bay school's two resident bald eagles have returned to their nest.

    The pair has nestled in one of the redwood trees in front of Curtner Elementary School in Milpitas. They moved to the neighborhood last spring.

    Wildlife experts say bald eagles often will return to nest in the same place year after year.

    The school is near a wastewater treatment facility that is home to hundreds of species of native and migrating birds, making it the perfect feeding ground for the eagles, experst say.

    The two eagles could be seen Monday collecting branches for their nest, perhaps preparing for an addition to the family. 

