Pair of Collisions Involving San Francisco Police Under Investigation

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Two collisions early Saturday involved San Francisco police.

    Two vehicle collisions involving San Francisco police on Saturday are under investigation.

    The first crash occurred at 8:44 a.m. at Geary and Arguello boulevards. Police say two officers were involved in the collision and were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    An officer responding to the initial crash was then involved in a collision with a vehicle at Geary Boulevard and 3rd Avenue. Police said both the officer and other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

    No other information was immediately available.

