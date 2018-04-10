Palo Alto City Leaders Agree on Housing Decision: Report

The Palo Alto city council has voted 7-2 to make it easier for developers to build affordable homes in the Peninsula city, according to a report. Bob Redell reports.

The Palo Alto city council has voted 7-2 to make it easier for developers to build affordable homes in the Peninsula city, according to a report.

The city created what it's calling an "Affordable Housing Combining District." It is a new zoning designation that will ease the standards for building affordable housing projects, according to the Palo Alto Weekly.

The new zone will allow for denser housing — more units per project space — in addition to taller structures and more parking spots per project, according to the report.

Palo Alto Weekly notes that it has been years since the city has produced affordable housing.