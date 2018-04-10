Palo Alto City Leaders Agree on New Zoning Tool to Create More Affordable Housing: Report - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Palo Alto City Leaders Agree on New Zoning Tool to Create More Affordable Housing: Report

By Bob Redell

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Palo Alto City Leaders Agree on Housing Decision: Report

    The Palo Alto city council has voted 7-2 to make it easier for developers to build affordable homes in the Peninsula city, according to a report. Bob Redell reports.

    (Published 17 minutes ago)

    The Palo Alto city council has voted 7-2 to make it easier for developers to build affordable homes in the Peninsula city, according to a report.

    The city created what it's calling an "Affordable Housing Combining District." It is a new zoning designation that will ease the standards for building affordable housing projects, according to the Palo Alto Weekly.

    The new zone will allow for denser housing — more units per project space — in addition to taller structures and more parking spots per project, according to the report.

    Palo Alto Weekly notes that it has been years since the city has produced affordable housing.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices