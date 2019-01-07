Palo Alto Police Search For Suspect in Sexual Assault

NBC Bay Area

Palo Alto police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted and robbed a female pedestrian early Monday morning, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

At about 4:20 a.m. Monday, police received a call from a woman reporting she had just been sexually assaulted in the 100 block of Everett Avenue. The woman, who is in her 30s, drove herself to the police station and used the phone at the front door to summon help, police said.

Officers checked the area for the suspect but did not find him.

The preliminary investigation had the victim walking westbound on the south side of Everett Avenue at about 4:10 a.m. As she approached her parked car, the suspect walked up to her and asked if she could spare any change. She said she could, and reached into her car to get some change. The suspect then struck her first on the back, and then a second time on the back of her head, with an unknown object, police said.

The man then sexually assaulted her, police said, and when the victim began to scream and fight back, the suspect stole her wallet and fled on foot eastbound on Everett, before turning northbound on Emerson Street, police said.

The victim described the suspect as a white man in his late 20s to mid-30s, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a skinny build. He had brown or dirty blond, long, straight hair, an unkempt beard and a beanie with a pompom on top, police said.

Paramedics from the Palo Alto Fire Department responded to the police station to treat the victim, who complained of pain to the back of her head.

The assault is not related to two other recent sexual assaults in Palo Alto as detectives have arrested the suspect in each of those two cases, police said.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to call police at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.