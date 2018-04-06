Palo Alto Unified School District (PAUSD) was recently ranked the number one public school district in California by 24/7 Wall St., a Delaware corporation that publishes financial news and commentary.

PAUSD is located in Santa Clara County and comprises 17 schools and 12, 527 students. The analyst website found that the district spends $16,154 per student and upholds a graduation rate of 100 percent. Additionally, 81.7 percent of adults have a bachelor's degree.

The company evaluated the districts by creating an index based on data in the following categories:









Child poverty

Spending per student

Graduation rate

Teachers per student

Percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree

Preschool enrollment

Advanced Placement enrollment





PAUSD’s graduation rate is well-above California public schools’ average, which currently stands at 83 percent, representing the troubling reality of the California public school system.

"California has the largest network of public schools in the country — and also one of the worst performing," 24/7 Wall St. wrote. "Only 29.2% of fourth graders in the state are proficient in math, and only 27.8% are proficient in reading — each the third lowest share of any state."

According to their website, the district attributes much of their success and outstanding reputation to their teachers.

The website states that "The high level of professionalism among teachers in the District is the key to student success. PAUSD offers some of the highest teacher salaries in the Bay Area and is able to hire many of the best and the brightest teachers in the state." #BayAreaPride!