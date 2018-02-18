'This Is Only the Start': Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou Strives to Be One of the Greatest Ever in Figure Skating - NBC Bay Area
UPDATED: 
Latest Olympic News and Results
OLY-BAY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

'This Is Only the Start': Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou Strives to Be One of the Greatest Ever in Figure Skating

'I hope to be one of the greatest of all time,' the 17-year-old said

By Garvin Thomas

Published 3 hours ago

3 to Watch: Tahoe's Maddie Bowman Goes for Repeat Gold
3 to Watch: Tahoe's Maddie Bowman Goes for Repeat Gold
3 to Watch: Tahoe's Maddie Bowman Goes for Repeat Gold

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		99826
    2
    Germany    		95418
    3
    Canada    		55616
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Vincent Zhou Explains Why He Was Overcome After His Free Skate

    U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou let out a burst of emotion after his free skate. He explained why it meant so much to him to compete with the best in the world. (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

    Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou didn't make it to the podium in the men's free skating competition at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, but he's putting the world on notice.

    "This is only the start," Zhou said after the event. "This is only the start, guys. You heard it here first."

    Vincent Zhou's Childhood PhotosVincent Zhou's Childhood Photos

    The 17-year-old finished in sixth place, just one spot behind fellow American and medal favorite Nathan Chen. Zhou plans to enjoy the rest of his Olympic experience in South Korea before getting back to training with serious goals in mind.

    "I hope to be one of the greatest of all time, and that's no easy feat to accomplish," he said.

    What Is Vincent Zhou Drawing?What Is Vincent Zhou Drawing?

    Vincent Zhou is quick on the ice. But can he draw a picture in 30 seconds? Can you guess what Zhou is drawing?

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

    Modesto's Kendall Wesenberg also didn't find the podium in women's skeleton, finishing in 17th place.

    "That was tough, yeah," she said. "Last night was really tough."

    VIDEO: Team USA's Kendall Wesenberg Explains the Skeleton Sled

    Despite her disappointing result, Wesenberg was consoled by a crowd of about 25 friends and family members who made the trip to Pyeongchang to cheer her on. They were more than proud of Wesenberg's performance.

    "You know what, she's here," Kendall's mother, Laurie, said. "She's top 20 in the world. That's all that matters. I mean, it's the one race of the season that I wasn't nervous about because she wasn't competing for something. She wasn't trying to get somewhere. She wasn't trying to prove herself. She's here."

    To watch Garvin Thomas' video, click here.

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > Ligety Does Not Defend Gold, Finishes 15th in Giant Slalom
    > Marcel Hirscher Wins 2nd Gold Medal in Giant Slalom
    > USA's Goepper Earns 2nd Olympic Medal in Freeski Slopestyle
    > Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou Is Brilliant, Bemusing
    > Shib Sibs Comfortable on Pyeongchang Ice
    Viral Moments:
    > Are US Athletes Cursed by Korea's Unlucky Number 4?
    > Sally Field Plays Matchmaker for Son and Adam Rippon
    > Mexican Skier Finishes Last, Embodies the Olympic Spirit
    > 'This Is Us' Cast Has a Message for US Women's Hockey Team
    > Funny Faces of Figure Skating
    Must-See Photos/Video:
    ‘The Beasom 10': Top 10 Photos From PyeongChang’s Fire Fest
    > Alpine Skier Crashes and Slides Across Finish Line
    > Vincent Zhou Lands First Ever Quad Lutz
    Incredible Slow Motion of Fire Fest in Pyeongchang
    > Skeleton Racers Dazzle With Their Custom Helmets
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Bowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe Youth
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater
    > Meet Bay Area Bobsledder Nick Cunningham
    > Where's Garvin? Tracking Our Intrepid Reporter's Adventures


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices