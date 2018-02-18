U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou let out a burst of emotion after his free skate. He explained why it meant so much to him to compete with the best in the world. (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

Vincent Zhou Explains Why He Was Overcome After His Free Skate

Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou didn't make it to the podium in the men's free skating competition at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, but he's putting the world on notice.

"This is only the start," Zhou said after the event. "This is only the start, guys. You heard it here first."

The 17-year-old finished in sixth place, just one spot behind fellow American and medal favorite Nathan Chen. Zhou plans to enjoy the rest of his Olympic experience in South Korea before getting back to training with serious goals in mind.

"I hope to be one of the greatest of all time, and that's no easy feat to accomplish," he said.

Modesto's Kendall Wesenberg also didn't find the podium in women's skeleton, finishing in 17th place.

"That was tough, yeah," she said. "Last night was really tough."

Despite her disappointing result, Wesenberg was consoled by a crowd of about 25 friends and family members who made the trip to Pyeongchang to cheer her on. They were more than proud of Wesenberg's performance.

"You know what, she's here," Kendall's mother, Laurie, said. "She's top 20 in the world. That's all that matters. I mean, it's the one race of the season that I wasn't nervous about because she wasn't competing for something. She wasn't trying to get somewhere. She wasn't trying to prove herself. She's here."

