Vincent Zhou skates in the Smucker's Skating Spectacular during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 7, 2018 in San Jose, California.

It's finally time for Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou.

The soft spoken 17-year-old figure skater on Friday (Thursday in the United States) will take the ice at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The excited teen says once a day he finds himself in awe just to be competing at the Olympic Games, but he also reminds himself to stay focused.

"I think things are feeling pretty good," he said. "I'm feeling just that little bit stronger than I felt at nationals. I felt pretty good at nationals, but here I feel like I have a little more confidence, especially my ability to do clean programs."

Zhou came in third place at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships last month in San Jose. That finish was good enough to earn him a spot on Team USA.

He's not considered by many to be a medal threat, but he does do more quad jumps than anyone except gold medal favorite and fellow American Nathan Chen.

Figure skating coverage kicks off at 5 p.m. PST Thursday. Catch the action on NBC or watch the livestream.