Parades, Fireworks, Food: Fourth of July in the Bay Area

It's time for parades, delicious food and fireworks.

Scores of people across the Bay Area are once again repping the red, white and blue as they celebrate the Fourth of July Wednesday.

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS GUIDE: Parades, Celebrations and Fireworks Around the Bay Area

Folks heading to San Francisco to celebrate Independence Day can expect to see a heavy police presence along the waterfront as thousands flock to the area to catch the annual fireworks show.

The festive display will feature about 5,000 explosions set to music. The fireworks will rocket into the air around 9:30 p.m. from a pair of barges near Aquatic Park and Pier 39.

South in San Jose, fireworks are also slated to light up the night sky above Discovery Meadow in the downtown area around the same time.

While most people will have their eyes glued to the official fireworks displays across the South Bay city, city officials will be keeping an eye out for illegal fireworks.

The city still allows residents to report illegal fireworks activity online, but after last year's hiccups involving innocent people being fined, the city says it has updated its reporting website.

When it comes to getting to and from the slew of fireworks shows around the Bay Area Wednesday night, revelers should take note that most public transportation systems are running on Sunday or holiday schedules throughout the day.

BART, CalTrain, SamTrans and MUNI will all be running on a Sunday schedule. Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Capitol Corridor will run on a weekend/holiday schedule. Altamont Corridor Express trains will not operate at all during the holiday.

